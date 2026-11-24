This group of seamstresses mends shirts to make chemo easier for cancer patients
Seamstresses in Ohio and other states are making zippered shirts for cancer patients so they can more comfortably undergo chemotherapy treatments.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Seamstresses in Ohio and other states are making zippered shirts for cancer patients so they can more comfortably undergo chemotherapy treatments.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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