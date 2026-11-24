Trump takes credit for Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia, says its good for the economy
President Trump touted the return of Jensen Huang to Nvidia's C-suite as good for the company -- and good for the United States economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump touted the return of Jensen Huang to Nvidia's C-suite as good for the company -- and good for the United States economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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