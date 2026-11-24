Yale professor discusses Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia's CEO
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale's School of Management what Jensen Huang's return as CEO of Nvidia means for the future of the company.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale's School of Management what Jensen Huang's return as CEO of Nvidia means for the future of the company.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.