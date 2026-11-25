Food critic on what to consider when hosting Thanksgiving at a restaurant
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Washington Post food critic Elazar Sontag about what to consider when gathering for Thanksgiving at a restaurant.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Washington Post food critic Elazar Sontag about what to consider when gathering for Thanksgiving at a restaurant.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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