Nutritionist shares how those on a GLP-1 can navigate Thanksgiving
NPR's Michel Martin asks nutritionist Allison Wiseman for advice on how millions of Americans taking a GLP-1 can navigate food-centric holidays like Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin asks nutritionist Allison Wiseman for advice on how millions of Americans taking a GLP-1 can navigate food-centric holidays like Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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