Reporting from McCall – here are some of the stories you wanted told.
Arts & Culture

McCall Music Society Brings The Sound Of Music To Idaho Heartland

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published July 22, 2021 at 6:05 AM MDT
072221_musicsociety_gp.jpg
McCall Music Society
The McCall Music Society was founded in the 1980s. Its Summerfest was launched in 2012.

Founded in the 1980s, the McCall Music Society continues to fill the mountains and valleys of Valley County year-round. The Society is just wrapping up its annual Summerfest – a week of classical and pops concerts, conducted by maestro Eric Garcia, Boise Philharmonic Music Director. But the mission stretches through the winter and spring and, most importantly, through the school year.

“The National Endowment for the Arts has a slogan: ‘A great nation deserves great art,’” said Bob Hallock, a McCall resident since 1999 and McCall Music Society board member. “So from that, we have a motto: ‘A great community deserves great music.’ And that’s what we’re providing.”

“We’ll have 26 students in the middle school playing stringed instruments next year.”
Bob Hallock

Sitting down for a cup of coffee at McCall's The Pancake House, Hallock visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the Society’s concert season and its outreach which puts instruments into the hands of McCall students.

Tags

Arts & CultureMcCallMusic
George Prentice
George Prentice has been honored for his decades-long career in broadcast and print journalism. As news editor of Boise Weekly, he won multiple awards for his investigative reporting and took home top prizes in the fields of crime/courts, environmental, health, religion and feature reporting.
