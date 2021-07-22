McCall Music Society Brings The Sound Of Music To Idaho Heartland

Founded in the 1980s, the McCall Music Society continues to fill the mountains and valleys of Valley County year-round. The Society is just wrapping up its annual Summerfest – a week of classical and pops concerts, conducted by maestro Eric Garcia, Boise Philharmonic Music Director. But the mission stretches through the winter and spring and, most importantly, through the school year.

“The National Endowment for the Arts has a slogan: ‘A great nation deserves great art,’” said Bob Hallock, a McCall resident since 1999 and McCall Music Society board member. “So from that, we have a motto: ‘A great community deserves great music.’ And that’s what we’re providing.”

“We’ll have 26 students in the middle school playing stringed instruments next year.” Bob Hallock

Sitting down for a cup of coffee at McCall's The Pancake House, Hallock visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the Society’s concert season and its outreach which puts instruments into the hands of McCall students.

