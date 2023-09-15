South central Idaho celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Sept. 15., and celebrations and cultural events are planned across Idaho.

In the Wood River Valley, Saturday marks the 6th annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, a daylong event feature local music and food.

Community organizer Herbert Romero, who has planned the celebration since the first year, said since then, it’s grown into several days of activities across four cities.

“This valley is starting to understand that taking the time to learn more about how Latinos and Hispanics see themselves, and then respecting and embracing it, means a lot to the community," he said.

Other events in Blaine County include a kick-off event at the Hailey Public Library at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and an art exhibit by LA-based muralist John Zender Estrada on Sunday, Sept. 17, and cultural talks about Mexico, Peru and Colombia.

The College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, the state's first Hispanic-Serving higher education institution, is celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with food and dancing.

Later during Hispanic Heritage Month, on Oct. 13., the Community Library in Ketchum will host a panel of young Latino leaders.

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio

