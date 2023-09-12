-
A national survey showing the recent trends of colleges found a significant increase in Hispanic enrollment. In Idaho, data collected from college institutions show they have a greater percentage than the national average.
Idaho Matters sits down for a conversation about the past, present and future of the Gem States Latino community.
Idaho Matters takes a look at the history of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Expats are getting ready to celebrate Mexican Independence day, with the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho hosting a celebration in Nampa.
Representatives from the state of Jalisco in Mexico joined community members at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa Tuesday to unveil a copy of the Bell of Dolores, a popular symbol in Mexico’s creation story.
Take a musical journey throughout Latin America, through cities in Central America, South America and Mexico to explore the rising Latinx voices and sounds that often fall under the radar.
As Hispanic Heritage Month gets under way, it's worth noting that the idea of people from the Latin American diaspora referring to themselves as 'Hispanic' or 'Latino' or 'Latinx' is a fairly new one.