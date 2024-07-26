© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Basque Center kicks off annual San Inazio Festival in downtown Boise

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sophia Darlings
Published July 26, 2024 at 9:23 AM MDT
The front of the Basque Center in downtown Boise. It's a white building with black supports and it flies both the American flag and the Basque flag off its top balcony.
Associated Press

The Basque Center is again highlighting its culture’s arts and talents in this year’s festival: dancers ages four to 14 will show off their skills, as well as accordion players and other musicians, to name just a few performances.

One of the dance group directors, Jaclyn Lasuen, says that the three-day event has something for everybody to celebrate Boise’s Basque culture.

“We're very proud people. We focus mainly on community, but that has to do with working and that means celebrating together as well," said Lasuen.

Athletes from Basque Country, a region straddling Spain and France, will be making a special appearance on the traditional ball courts on the block, according to the center’s festival schedule.

“If you like music, there's musicians that are going to be playing all weekend. If you like sports, there's that. If you like food, of course, that's one of our top three things that we like to do is eat," Lasuen said.

The festival runs through Sunday evening.
