Here’s the real ‘News of the Universe.’ La Luz will light up Boise Halloween night

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published October 29, 2024 at 5:06 AM MDT
La Luz
/
Wyndham Garrett

“I came to a new sort of acceptance of the reality of change. This album is all about change for me.”

Create a word cloud from reviews of "News of the World" or the current world tour of La Luz, and you’ll see the larger-than-life words: “Solid,” “Sweet,” “Weighty,” and “Easy to Love.”

To be sure, "News of the World" songs, and particularly the lyrics, reflect how lead Shana Cleveland’s off-stage life was blown apart (spoiler alert: she’s doing amazing now).

“It was something that really caused a lot of changes in my life and caused me to have to come to a new sort of acceptance of the reality of change,” said Cleveland.

Meanwhile, La Luz has spent the better part of 2024 lighting up stages around the world; and come Halloween night, they’ll be coming to Boise to perform at the Knitting Factory.

“I want to have a costume contest. I want to do a ‘Soul Train line’ with everybody in their costume,” said Cleveland. “I do really enjoy Halloween … just the idea that everybody can just express themselves in way that they don’t feel comfortable normally.”

Cleveland visits with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about their Halloween visit to Boise, how, post-"blown apart," her life changes informed some of her most inspired art, and even how she’s a bit of a “snake charmer” with her guitar cable.

Find reporter George Prentice here

Arts & Culture HalloweenMusicLive MusicKnitting Factory
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

