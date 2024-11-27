Festival of Trees celebrates 40th anniversary

The Festival of Trees tradition began in 1984, when the idea was brought to Boise from Salt Lake City.

Vice President of Philanthropy at St. Al’s, Jill Aldape, has been working with the festival for 25 years. She says when it first started it would move locations to wherever organizers could find space.

"And then I want to say in the mid 90s, it landed at the Boise Centre and has been here ever since. It's always been because people in the community rallied to make it happen" Aldape said.

Every year the festival raises money for a different component of Saint Al’s network. This year, it's the Cancer Institute.

Aldape says over the years the festival has changed.

"Some things are maybe the same on the surface, but once you lift the hood or scratch the surface, it's a lot of distinction and nuance and specialness" she said.

This year,they have 81 decorated trees, donated by various community groups. Throughout the week, the convention center will have activities, performances, photos with Santa and more. New to the festival: visitors can vote online for their favorite tree.

Rachel Flachbart is the manager of programs and events for the medical center. She says they are expecting more than 20,000 visitors. For many Treasure Valley families, the Festival of Trees is an annual tradition.

"We always say there's something for everybody. And I think that's what's really special and unique about the Festival of Trees as somebody who grew up here is that, you know, over the years, each of my age levels, there's something for me to do" says Flachbart.

The 40th festival kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 27 and runs through the first of December. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.