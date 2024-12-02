'No one ever offered this opportunity:' West Boise YMCA provides swim lessons to Muslim refugee women

I’m in the four foot pool, practicing front floats with Iman, who is wearing a light blue burkini, modest swimwear designed for Muslim women. The West Boise YMCA is closed to everyone except Iman and 10 other women learning to swim.

"I feel every person should learn this skill because it's life saving," Iman said, sitting on the side of the pool.

Iman, who asked to only use her first name, is from Syria. She resettled in Idaho eight years ago with her two kids. The Syrian civil war began in 2011 and created the biggest refugee crisis in the world.

The Mediterranean sea is a common escape route from Syria, but it is incredibly dangerous. In 2023, over 3,100 people died attempting to cross.

"I lost my husband in the water, so it's very important for me and my kids to teach and learn swim. So we need to get away from our fear," she said.

Many Muslim women never learn to swim. It can be difficult to move through the water in the modest clothing worn for their religion. Some say they feel self-conscious swimming in public.

Jaxon Holmes / Boise State Public Radio

Which is why the West Y welcomes these women after hours. I teach with another female instructor on Sundays and another team comes for the second session on Mondays. The small group of Muslim women spends about an hour in the pool. Some are learning to swim, others building on skills they learned earlier in life.

These women come from different places but share a common goal, to learn how to move in and be safe around water.

"We have the Boise River and we have Lucky Peak, and there are places that they can go swimming with their families," Ceci Lucarelli, the Program Coordinator for the West Boise YMCA, said.

She was eager to offer that space.

These refugee lessons started in July, when the Y was contacted by a woman identifying herself as “a friend of the Afghan community in Boise."She said many women were interested in swimming and her biggest priority was to create a program that respects modesty restrictions, works through language barriers and recognizes trauma.

"They need to learn not only how to swim themselves, but also how to be safe around the water and providing them like some necessary like rescue options as well for like their kids or their families" Ceci said.

Jaxon Holmes / Boise State Public Radio

Hind moved from Iraq to Idaho nearly ten years ago. She is wearing a pink zip-up jacket and matching leggings. She began these lessons unable to put her head under water.

"Do you want to see? Yeah. Okay, let's try it. I'll just let you know. I am not that expert," Hind asks, before kicking off the wall.

Now, Hind can swim 15 yards on her back.

"It's good to to have this opportunity because no one else give this opportunity. I've been here more than ten years, no one ever offered this opportunity. Like taking a class for swimming and learn" Hind said.

Jaxon Holmes / Boise State Public Radio

Hind lives in Idaho with her husband, two teenage sons and young daughter. USA Swimming found only 13% of children in the U.S. whose parents cannot swim learn to swim themselves.

"I have like one daughter. She's like almost five years old," Hind said.

Hind is frustrated she has never learned this skill. She knows how important swimming is, but had never found a place where she felt comfortable. Hind has made it a priority for her daughter to take swim lessons, too.

"How can she take the lessons without her moms being with her at the pool? And I don't know, ever, how can I swim? And all the activity here is going to the lake swimming, go to the river. I don't know anything about that." Hind

Hind said the Y is different. There are two different classes to choose from, one during operating hours and one not. It all depends on the comfort level of the participant. They specifically offered this, and gave staff support. She feels safe here.

She – and several of her classmates – aren’t in swimsuits or even burkinis to cover their head. Instead, they wear leggings, an athletic jacket and scarf. Hind says it’s obvious they are different from other swimmers at the Y.

"I remember what's the hardest part? I am wearing a scarf and it's maybe hard to be at the swimming pool as a woman, as a Muslim, and then something else that I like. I feel like, you know, a little bit shy when I come to the pool and then I uncover all my bodies, and then I want people to be like to you to know, okay, we will come. And this is what I am wearing"

Iman learned some of her skills from her kids who began swimming at the Y eight years ago. Her children now compete on a swim team.

"That's how we started. And they started getting comfortable with the water. And then, uh, each one of them finished the six courses that the YMCA offered. It was so wonderful. We're so grateful." Iman

Iman has just mastered her elementary backstroke. New swimmers come join the classes every week and the sessions are scheduled indefinitely

"I felt like I'm out of breath just remembering what happened. But by time it gets better."