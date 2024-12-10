Boise Bicycle Project provides dream bikes to kids across the Treasure Valley

There are a dozen staff and volunteers in the back of the Boise Bicycle Project. They’re greasing bike pedals, repairing fenders and fixing chains.

Brian Kendall is a volunteer for the bike giveaway, putting a wheel back on a pink, princess themed bike. He has worked on bikes in the past, but only learned about this project two days ago.

"I was looking for an opportunity to get back into, like, some kind of community service, but also, you know, tinker with some bikes. Until I showed up, I didn't realize how big this operation was between the repair area and the warehouse. So it's really intense. It's really cool what they do" Kendall said.

Boise State Public Radio / Boise State Public Radio

Beginning in August, children from across the valley submitted drawings of their dream bikes. Devin McComas is the executive director of the Boise Bicycle Project and has been with the organization for four years.

"That's an event that's core to our mission, in which we make sure that young people for whom a bike can make a life changing difference are paired with a bike," McComas said.

These kids were referred to the event by teachers, counselors or social workers. This year, the BBP hit a record number of 630 dream bike requests.

Jaxon Holmes / Boise State Public Radio

"For us, it's not important that it's a record. It's important that every one of those kids has their own story, that a bicycle is going to change their life," said McComas.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the bikes will be presented to the kids who dreamed them. BBP is still looking for donations of kids bikes to help fulfill the 630 requests.

You can view all drawings and "adopt-a-bike" on BBP's website.