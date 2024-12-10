© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Morning Edition visits 'The Lion' at BCT, and it's emotionally untamed

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published December 10, 2024 at 5:09 AM MST
Morning Edition host George PRentice with Jake Allen, star of The Lion at Boise Contemporary Theater.
Boise Contemporary Theater
Morning Edition host George PRentice with Jake Allen, star of The Lion at Boise Contemporary Theater.

“During the holidays, I always find myself reflecting on those bonds with family. I’m sure everybody does.”

It’s most certainly a season for recipes … but here’s one we didn’t see coming:

  • An abundance of music (let’s say 15 songs)
  • A generous helping of honesty
  • Stir in some emotional storytelling
  • Add a dash or two or three of family drama

What results is the holiday gift you never saw coming: The Lion, currently playing at Boise Contemporary Theater. And given that The Lion is BCT’s 101st production, it is also a bit of a milestone.

“There’s a universality to it,” says BCT Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick. “Guiding us through it is the incomparable Jake Allen, who is an absolute wizard on the six guitars he plays.”

For the record, there is no wizardry, but to be sure, there is plenty of magic. And it’s impossible not to embrace the intersection of family and Christmastime.

"During the holidays, I always find myself reflecting on those bonds with family. And I'm sure everybody does," said Allen. "And for me, being away from my family, yet being able to reflect on the holidays from afar… well, it's an interesting dynamic."

For now, Allen is spending the holiday season with a second family – the cast and producing crew of BCT, and audiences which have filled the downtown Boise theater since The Lion opened earlier this month (performances continue through December 21).

Morning Edition host George Prentice paid a backstage visit to Allen at BCT, who reflects on a show that may well be the perfect recipe for the holidays.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
