'Where the bands are fans and the fans are bands,' Treefort Music Fest announces its 2025 lineup

The final 2025 lineup is out for Treefort Music Fest, the multi-day, multi-venue music festival in downtown Boise. Around 480 bands are set to play in venues across the city for the 13th edition of the festival. Some familiar names, like local exports Built to Spill and Josh Ritter, will play alongside out-of-towners like Shakey Graves and headliner Bright Eyes.

While Treefort is often described as “indie rock,” co-founder Eric Gilbert says the festival samples a bit of everything, from americana, to experimental jazz, electro punk and classical orchestra.

“But then there's also hardcore punk, and there's funk bands and soul bands and latin bands and hip hop and a lot of pop music,” he said.

“It's actually like sort of putting on shuffle on your iPod, or I guess your Spotify these days, and being able to walk around and see all these live bands.”

The line-up includes indie darlings The Linda Lindas, up-and-comer Remi Wolf, musical duo Sofi Tukker, as well as international bands like Australia’s Amyl and the Sniffers, Canada’s Crack Cloud and Chilean composer José Tomás Molina.

Gilbert says the Treefort is a festival where the musicians come not only to play for the fans, but for each other

“It's where the bands are fans and the fans are bands,” he said. “You see a lot of the bands that are out seeing shows too during the festival.”

Comedian Rory Scovel will also headline the festival’s comedy line-up. This year, Treefort will scale down from five to four days. It’s also moving to three stages in Julia Davis Park, in addition to venues downtown. The festival will run from March 27 to 30.