As Treefort Music Fest continues to grow, so does its impact on the local economy

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published March 19, 2024 at 5:23 AM MDT
Two people are seen hoisting up a Treefort Music Fest sign onto a wooden panel wall. The round orange sign features the Festival's logo of two crossed logs.
2018 Glenn Landberg
/
Treefort Music Festival
Since its first festival in 2012, the Treefort Music Fest has steadily grown in size and economic impact.

Since it started in 2012, the indie-rock Treefort Music Festival has steadily grown. From 2022 to 2023, attendance increased by about 20%, from 25 000 to 30 000 festival-goers.

This year, organizers are hoping the good weather will continue that upward trend.

Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Carrie Westergaard said this year, the festival is expected to bring about $11 million to Boise’s economy.

“We're talking about transportation, the space rental, retail, dining, lodging, of course, food and beverage,” she said, adding the figure doesn’t include indirect sales like groceries or gas purchased by people visiting.

Roughly 45% of the festival’s attendees are from out of town. The festival’s impact is unique because it takes place all across town over the course of several days, Westergaard said.

“They're utilizing places, venues all over the community and pop ups and things you wouldn't even necessarily see,” she said, adding that the festival boosts the local creative economy beyond the dollars it brings in.

“What it brings is vibrancy,” Westergaard said.  

Treefort kicks off on Wednesday and runs until Sunday.
