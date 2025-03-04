It’s called ‘A Case For the Existence of God’ but religion is a bystander in BCT’s latest production

The Boise Contemporary Theater opens a three week run this weekend of "A Case For The Existence of God," a 2022 work by acclaimed playwright Samuel D. Hunter. He was born in Pullman, Washington, raised in Moscow, Idaho, and is now living and working in New York City.

Much of Hunter’s work is set in Idaho, including this two-man show, which takes place in Twin Falls.

BCT’s Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick is directing this show and Ian Duff makes his Idaho debut in the role of Keith. Ben and Ian joined Boise State Public Radio's Morning Edition to talk about the show.

