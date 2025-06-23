Idaho organizers call it 'something small' and 'meaningful,' but the hero is very big and very green

If it weren't for the fact that it was a cartoon, the drama was tangible: an antagonist with a penchant for tyranny has issued a decree to rid his kingdom of “others.”

Additionally, he has used his power to persecute the "others," displacing them from their homes and triggering a refugee crisis in his (albeit fictional) land.

But wait a minute; there’s an ogre? And a donkey? And did that donkey saying something about breakfast treats?

“We can stay up late; and in the morning, I'm making waffles.”

Of course, it’s "Shrek." And for this most recent screening, it will be “Shrek for a Cause,” perhaps the year's most unique screening/fundraiser, set for Thursday, June 26 at The Flicks, with ticket proceeds going directly to the Idaho Office for Refugees, “supporting their vital mission to welcome and empower people granted refuge in the U.S.,” according to its sponsors.

“The idea started with my friend who works as a projectionist at The Flicks,” said Jess Hope, Idaho Community Advisor Network (ICAN) Coordinator for the Idaho Office for Refugees.

“My friend was listening to an interview about the federal freeze on refugee resettlement. And she was really moved, and wanted to help in any way she could,” said Hope, adding that it was just a matter of choosing the right film for the moment.

Indeed, there have scores of great dramas about immigrants and/or refugees ("Children of Men," "The Kite Runner," "Minari," The Swimmers").

“We chose 'Shrek'. It’s family-friendly… something that offers a little bit of joy and escape. So, this really came from a desire to do something small but meaningful.”

Hope joined Holly Beech, communications director at the Office for Refugees to visit with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about their family-friendly effort to connect to those who support their cause, offering an evening of joy while considering an incredibly serious issue.

