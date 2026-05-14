Idaho silversmiths craft wearable works of art inspired by the West

From artisan jewelry to cowboy boot spurs, women silversmiths in Idaho turn raw metal into works of art. As part of a special Expressive Idaho series, we are revisiting a gathering of Idaho artisans called the “Cowgirl Congress.”

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Transcript:

CERISE: I wanted every piece to be hand forged and individual and unique. It's very rare that I make two pieces that are exactly the same. My name is Mary Cerise and I am the owner of Hanging Moon Silver, which is a silver company. I make fine and very wearable art out of sterling and fine silver. I am not originally from Salmon, but it's been my home for 16 years and I really enjoy that little kind of nook of the world that is off the beaten path. And it is definitely a destination.

Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts Mary Cerise of Hanging Moon Silver in Salmon leading the presentation on Building the Artist Road Map.

WANGSGARD: I'm Annie Wangsgard and I live in Milad, Idaho. And I'm a silversmith and I've been silversmithing for 12 years, I think, right around there. My favorite part about probably the whole process of anything that I make is the design, you know, the design process, and trying to come up with something that has never been done before, I guess I rate my success on whether I'm able to take the image in my brain and the idea and then bring it to life. And if I can do that, then it's success.

CERISE: I use a lot of opals and turquoise. I’m very particular about my sourcing of stones, so I use very ethically sourced, I know all of my miners and my lapidary cutters, and that’s very important to me that I’m buying right from the guys who dig it out of the ground.

1 of 4 — 2026 Expressive Idaho - Silverwork Erica Brewer jewelry of Rowdy Jeans Designs in Tendoy. Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts 2 of 4 — 2026 Expressive Idaho - Silverwork Erica Brewer jewelry of Rowdy Jeans Designs in Tendoy. Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts 3 of 4 — 2026 Expressive Idaho - Silverwork Jewelry by Annie Wangsgard of Silver Dust Silver Co. based out of Malad. Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts 4 of 4 — 2026 Expressive Idaho - Silverwork Jewelry by Annie Wangsgard of Silver Dust Silver Co. based out of Malad. Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts

WANGSGARD: When I first got started, I was really drawn to rings. I, a little bit got branded as a ring maker, you know, a western ring maker, which is great, I'll make lots of different things. I've made spurs. And I've made a bit. And um, it's definitely a lot different than just silversmithing. Working with steel is a lot dirtier than working with silver.

Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts Annie Wangsgard of Silver Dust Silver Company in Malad.

CERISE: This Idaho Cowgirl Congress. And there's something about being with other makers, even if they're not silversmiths, maybe they're not metal workers, they're leather workers or fiber artists, fine artists. We travel along the same path a lot. I love the opportunity for collaboration, and I just want to continually learn. That's my definition of success, is continually striving to learn more and push harder. Some of the hardest days give me the best pieces of work because usually those are the most beautiful times. We have similar difficulties with or challenges that we face, right? Having these businesses and being an artist. And we also have big successes, and those are the people that celebrate your successes. So I would say, it feels like coming home.

This Expressive Idaho episode was produced by Lauren Paterson, with interviews recorded by Arlie Sommer and edited by Sáša Woodruff. Music by Lobo Loco.

The web article was written and edited by Katie Kloppenburg and Lacey Daley.

Expressive Idaho is made in partnership with the Idaho Commission on the Arts’ Folk and Traditional Arts Program. This program is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.