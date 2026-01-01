Lauren Paterson

Expertise: Multimedia journalism, audio editing, documentary film

Education: University of Idaho + University of Oregon

Highlights



Started out in radio as a DJ for a Top 40 pop music station

Currently learning drone photography and videography

Featured internationally for my reporting on the murder of four University of Idaho students in 2022

Experience

I report from Northern Idaho with a focus on socioeconomics and rural communities for Boise State Public Radio. I grew up in the Southern half of the Gem State and now live in Orofino where you’ll find me gardening, hiking or paddleboarding down the Clearwater River.