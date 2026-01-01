Lauren Paterson

Lauren PatersonReporter/Host
Expertise: Multimedia journalism, audio editing, documentary film
Education: University of Idaho + University of Oregon
Highlights
- Started out in radio as a DJ for a Top 40 pop music station
- Currently learning drone photography and videography
- Featured internationally for my reporting on the murder of four University of Idaho students in 2022
Experience
I report from Northern Idaho with a focus on socioeconomics and rural communities for Boise State Public Radio. I grew up in the Southern half of the Gem State and now live in Orofino where you’ll find me gardening, hiking or paddleboarding down the Clearwater River.
Email me for news tips or contact me on the encrypted messaging app Signal at pnwreporter.25.