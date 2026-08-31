Join us for our 2nd annual Boise Brewing Beard Battle in benefit of the Idaho2Fly men's cancer nonprofit!

Enter the battle yourself or cheer on your friends as they compete in 4 different beard categories: Best Full Beard, Best Partial Beard (goatees, 'staches, & such), Longest Beard, and Burliest Beard.

Want to enter the battle? Spots are limited! Your $10 entry fee goes directly to Idaho2Fly and gets you a swag bag worth waaaay more than $10. It's a win-win! More info and to register: boisebrewing.com/beard-battle

Live music from the Boulder Hill bluegrass band. We are also partnering with local companies Better Man Beard and Knucklehead Barbershop to bring you this awesome event.