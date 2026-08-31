© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2nd Annual Boise Brewing Beard Battle

2nd Annual Boise Brewing Beard Battle

Join us for our 2nd annual Boise Brewing Beard Battle in benefit of the Idaho2Fly men's cancer nonprofit!

Enter the battle yourself or cheer on your friends as they compete in 4 different beard categories: Best Full Beard, Best Partial Beard (goatees, 'staches, & such), Longest Beard, and Burliest Beard.

Want to enter the battle? Spots are limited! Your $10 entry fee goes directly to Idaho2Fly and gets you a swag bag worth waaaay more than $10. It's a win-win! More info and to register: boisebrewing.com/beard-battle

Live music from the Boulder Hill bluegrass band. We are also partnering with local companies Better Man Beard and Knucklehead Barbershop to bring you this awesome event.

Boise Brewing
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Boise Brewing
208-342-7655
marketing@boisebrewing.com
BoiseBrewing.com

Artist Group Info

marketing@boisebrewing.com
Boise Brewing
521 W Broad St
Boise, Idaho 83702
208-342-7655
info@boisebrewing.com
boisebrewing.com