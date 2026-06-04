AI for Genealogists

Discover how AI can act as your personal research assistant. This presentation will introduce you to AI tools like ChatGPT and FamilySearch's full text search, offering practical tips and techniques to save time, find hidden records, and enhance the accuracy of your family history research.

Speaker Sara Cochran is a full-time professional genealogist with thirty years of research experience. She holds a Boston University Genealogical Research Certificate and a bachelor’s degree in Library Science. Find her online at TheSkeletonWhisperer.com.