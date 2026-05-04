© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author Talk at the Boise Depot: What Happened to Boise's Electric Railway?

Author Talk at the Boise Depot: What Happened to Boise's Electric Railway?

Join local author Barbara Bauer and curious readers at the historic Boise Train Depot for a discussion on Idaho's electric railway! The Treasure Valley's electric railway era powered the region for nearly 40 years before fading into history. Now, with rail back on Boise's radar, the conversation is heating up again.

Local author and historian Barbara Perry Bauer's books "Treasure Valley's Electric Railway" and "South Boise Scrapbook" have chronicled the valley's transportation past. She'll explore where we've been and where we might be going.

Boise Depot
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The WaterShed
(208) 608-7300
bw@cityofboise.org
boisewatershed.org
Boise Depot
2603 West Eastover Terrace
Boise, Idaho 83706