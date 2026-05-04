Author Talk at the Boise Depot: What Happened to Boise's Electric Railway?

Join local author Barbara Bauer and curious readers at the historic Boise Train Depot for a discussion on Idaho's electric railway! The Treasure Valley's electric railway era powered the region for nearly 40 years before fading into history. Now, with rail back on Boise's radar, the conversation is heating up again.

Local author and historian Barbara Perry Bauer's books "Treasure Valley's Electric Railway" and "South Boise Scrapbook" have chronicled the valley's transportation past. She'll explore where we've been and where we might be going.