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Bevy Pong Tournament Fundraiser for Treasure Valley Roller Derby

Bevy Pong Tournament Fundraiser for Treasure Valley Roller Derby

Think you've got the best aim in the Treasure Valley? Grab your partner and put your skills to the test at TVRD's Bevy Pong Tournament Fundraiser — a derby-themed beer pong single elimination tournament!

📅 Saturday, August 22, 2026

📍 Here's How Public House, Boise, ID

🕠 Check-in: 5:30 PM | Games start: 6:00 PM
$40 per team (2 players) | 21+ event | Drinking not required

Review rules here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1G8oSFuRqorkNccK8QuPL6EkC8mAG_Gpp1nbA_gZCqiY/edit?usp=sharing

Tournament Details:

• 32-team single elimination bracket

• 4 tables running simultaneously

• 8-minute time-limited games

• Derby-themed special rules including the Jammer Cup and Blocker Cups

• Prizes for 1st and 2nd place

• MVP Team Award: crowd and participant vote throughout the night

• TVRD merch available on-site

⚠️ Registration closes August 20 or when all 32 spots are filled — whichever comes first. Don't wait!

All proceeds benefit Treasure Valley Roller Derby, Idaho's only WFTDA roller derby league. Your registration directly supports league travel, skater development, and our growing community.

Here's How Public House
0 - $40
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Treasure Valley Roller Derby
marketing@tvrderby.com
https://tvrderby.com/
Here's How Public House
572 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705
Boise, Idaho 83705
https://hereshowpub.com/