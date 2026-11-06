Boise State Theatre Arts Presents A Christmas Carol

Seating is general admission (first come-first served). -Everyone through the door, regardless of age, requires a ticket. -Guests who arrive late will be seated at the discretion of Management. In some instances late seating will not be allowed. -The Morrison Center reserves the right to search all bags. -Clutches or purses no larger than 14×14 are permitted. -Large purses, tote bags, backpacks and fanny packs are strongly discouraged and prohibited for most shows. -Outside food and drink are not allowed into the Morrison Center. -Tap, swipe or scan. Cards and digital payments only. -Event parking is included with ticket purchase. -Morrison Center is a smoke-free environment. No vaping allowed. -Please be advised that the Morrison Center facility has been designated as a guns-free environment. The full policy is at https://www.boisestate.edu/publicsafety-security/weapons-on-campus/ -ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO EXCHANGES. NO REFUNDS.