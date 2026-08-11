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Burnt Creek Fence Removal

Burnt Creek Fence Removal

Interested in boots on the ground stewardship work that directly impacts wildlife? Idaho BHA has you covered, we are looking to remove around .75 miles of barbwire fence. This effort will directly influence migrating big game animals and open more habitat connectivity.
The project location is about a 2-hour drive from Challis Idaho. This is a remote area of the state with no services so make sure you pack what you need and have enough gas in your vehicle.
See link for RSVP information and driving directions.

Public Land Burnt Creek Wilderness Study Area
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers
Public Land Burnt Creek Wilderness Study Area
https://www.backcountryhunters.org/events/eventid/5115/e/burnt-creek-fence-removal-goldbud-idaho-29-aug-2026