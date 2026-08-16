Comedy After Hours - Treasure Valley Business Networking

Not your average networking event.

Comedy After Hours brings together great people, local businesses, and community organizations for an evening that feels more like hanging out with friends than a networking event.

Presented by our Community Partners at Executive Allies!

Each experience shines a spotlight on a local nonprofit making a real difference in our community, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about meaningful causes while supporting organizations doing the important work behind the scenes.

Your evening includes light networking, healthy snacks upon arrival, a fast-paced comedy show, raffle prizes, and a little more time to connect before heading home with a smile and a little extra pep in your step.

Whether you come to meet new people, grow your business, support a great cause, or simply enjoy a night of laughter, you'll leave with something more valuable than another stack of business cards.

You'll leave feeling connected.

We're turning local businesses and offices into places for laughter, and turning laughter into meaningful human networks.

August 18th event is hosted by our friends at Land Home Financial Services in Boise Idaho, and our non-profit spotlight is Spud State Cares.

Want to get involved? Booking additional dates for 2027 for hosts now, and sponsorships for 2026 dates are available. Email Megan@ImprovTeamCulture.com to learn more.