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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Couch Surfer: A Writer-Musician Mashup

Couch Surfer: A Writer-Musician Mashup

Couch Surfer: A Writer-Musician Mashup
Rediscovered Books: 1576 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702
Sunday, October 4th
Doors: 5:30pm
All ages
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/couch-surfer-series-kat-falcone-and-tomas-baiza-with-christian-winn-tickets-1997911770889

A Radio Boise and Rediscovered Books collaboration featuring spontaneous mash-ups between musicians and writers.

Join us for an evening of music and muses starring local musician Kat Falcone and local writer Tomas Baiza. Christian Winn, the original creator of the series, will be in conversation with both artists where they both get to share their writing and discuss their process. The end of the evening will include an impromptu collaboration you won't soon forget!

The Couch Surfer Series will be ongoing through February 2027 on the first Sunday of each month and will feature different local creatives. Don't miss out on this unique and memorable opportunity to support your local community.
Doors open at 5:30PM. See you there!

Rediscovered Bookshop
12
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Radio Boise
208-258-2072
evelyn@radioboise.org
radioboise.org
Rediscovered Bookshop
1576 W Grove St
Boise, Idaho 83702
3307706347
rdbooks1@gmail.com
https://bit.ly/4ry1f9j