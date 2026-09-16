Couch Surfer: A Writer-Musician Mashup

Rediscovered Books: 1576 W Grove St, Boise, ID 83702

Sunday, October 4th

Doors: 5:30pm

All ages

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/couch-surfer-series-kat-falcone-and-tomas-baiza-with-christian-winn-tickets-1997911770889

A Radio Boise and Rediscovered Books collaboration featuring spontaneous mash-ups between musicians and writers.

Join us for an evening of music and muses starring local musician Kat Falcone and local writer Tomas Baiza. Christian Winn, the original creator of the series, will be in conversation with both artists where they both get to share their writing and discuss their process. The end of the evening will include an impromptu collaboration you won't soon forget!

The Couch Surfer Series will be ongoing through February 2027 on the first Sunday of each month and will feature different local creatives. Don't miss out on this unique and memorable opportunity to support your local community.

Doors open at 5:30PM. See you there!

