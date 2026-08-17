Country Royalty: A salute to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline

Country music's most beloved legends return to the stage in Country Royalty, a spectacular musical salute to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline. Obie Award-winning actor Jason Petty, acclaimed for his starring role in Hank Williams: Lost Highway, masterfully recreates the voice, charisma, and spirit of Hank Williams. Joining him is Carolyn Martin, a Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame member and multiple Will Rogers Award winner, whose rich vocals beautifully capture the warmth and emotion of Patsy Cline.

Backed by an exceptional live band, Country Royalty features timeless favorites including Hank Williams' "Your Cheatin' Heart" and "Hey, Good Lookin'," alongside Patsy Cline's unforgettable "Crazy" and "Walkin' After Midnight." Filled with memorable stories and outstanding performances, this celebration honors two artists whose music forever changed the sound of country music.

