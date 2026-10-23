Curious Minds: What Does It Take to Feed Boise?

Explore how growth, farmland loss, labor, climate and changing agricultural practices are shaping food production in the Treasure Valley.

We’ll hear from local researchers and educators for a conversation about the people, land, knowledge and systems behind the food we eat.

Together, we’ll consider what a resilient and equitable local food system could look like, and how we can support the farmers, farmworkers, farmland and organizations that make it all possible. The evening will feature brief presentations followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience Q&A.

This event is part of the Keep Boise Cool Food Systems Challenge. Attend any three of the events in the Food Systems Challenge to be eligible to win an 18-week subscription of fresh, local produce through Global Gardens. Learn more, see the other event options and enter to win at CityofBoise.org/KBC