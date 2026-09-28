Data Centers: What Idahoans Need to Know
Data Centers: What Idahoans Need to Know
Have you heard about the data center proposed on public lands near Boise? Want to know more about what is going on, how we got here, and what we actions can still be taken? This event will provide more information, a question and answer session, and opportunities for discussion.
Southminster Presbyterian Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Southminster Presbyterian Church
6500 W Overland RdBoise, Idaho 83709