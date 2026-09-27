Death over Tea - Hybrid Event - Live Streaming at JUMP-Inspire Room

Are you ready to dive into thought provoking conversations about living well, aging well and exploring conversations about how to prepare for the inevitable journey that we will all take?

Join us for Death over Tea! on October 15th, at 7pm MST

This is a FREE HYBRID EVENT at both JUMP (Jacks Urban Meeting Place in Boise, Idaho) in the Inspire Room (4th Floor) AND ONLINE.

We are excited to have Dr. Jessica Evert join us this month!

Dr. Evert is a Family Physician with specialization in Palliative Care and Hospice. She completed medical school at the Ohio State University and residency at University of California, San Francisco. She has practiced full spectrum medical care including primary care, hospital medicine, intensive care, urgent care, palliative care and hospice.

These experiences give her a unique perspective which she brings to her palliative care practice. Her palliative care practice has spanned inpatient and outpatient contexts at UCSF, CPMC, St. Luke’s Health System and Ancora Health Services. She is currently leading the outpatient palliative care program at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.

Dr. Evert is a Board Certified Patient Advocate committed to providing assistance for patients and loved ones navigating the complex health systems that too often lose sight of what’s most important to individuals experiencing it. Dr. Evert is an educator and researcher. She is a Clinical Professor at University of California, San Francisco and a leading voice in Global Health, health justice and cross-cultural care.

Learn more and schedule an appointment: https://www.saintalphonsus.org/provider/jessica-evert

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER CLICK HERE: https://truenorthawakening.com/true-north-awakening-events/