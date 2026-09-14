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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Dream Team Variety presents: Sinfully Yours

Dream Team Variety presents: Sinfully Yours

Step right up and come on down to Sinfully Yours! Check your halos at the door and let us temp your wild side. Tell us, are you a creature of Lust, or does Greed move your soul? At Dream Team Variety, the pearly gates are closed, and we have the velvet curtains wide open. Come indulge as our artists perform a hypnotic display of Sloth, or a fiery explosion of Wrath! Burlesque, circus arts, music, drag and more will bring your favorite vices to life. No saints allowed…which sin will you choose?

21+ at the Visual Arts Collective
$30+fees online, $40 door
8pm doors, 9pm show
Tickets at DreamTeamVariety.com

Visual Arts Collective
$30-$40
Every week through Oct 17, 2026.
Friday: 08:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Saturday: 08:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dream Team Variety
dreamteamvariety@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/dreamteamvarietyshow/home
Visual Arts Collective
3638 Osage St
Garden City, Idaho 83702
208-424-8297
booking@visualartscollective.com
https://visualartscollective.com/