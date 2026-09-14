Dream Team Variety presents: Sinfully Yours

Step right up and come on down to Sinfully Yours! Check your halos at the door and let us temp your wild side. Tell us, are you a creature of Lust, or does Greed move your soul? At Dream Team Variety, the pearly gates are closed, and we have the velvet curtains wide open. Come indulge as our artists perform a hypnotic display of Sloth, or a fiery explosion of Wrath! Burlesque, circus arts, music, drag and more will bring your favorite vices to life. No saints allowed…which sin will you choose?

21+ at the Visual Arts Collective

$30+fees online, $40 door

8pm doors, 9pm show

Tickets at DreamTeamVariety.com