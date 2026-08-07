Drowned Towns: The Hidden History of Hydropower in the West
Drowned Towns: The Hidden History of Hydropower in the West
Join local professor and historian Bob Reinhardt for a discussion on the human history behind the West's hydropower landscape. Throughout the twentieth century, hundreds of communities across the American West vanished beneath reservoirs — displaced by massive dam projects built for irrigation, hydroelectricity, and flood control. As part of our Keep Boise Cool Energy and Buildings series, Bob will explore how displaced communities responded to their removal, what was lost, and what it means to call the West home.
The WaterShed
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The WaterShed
(208) 608-7300
bw@cityofboise.org
The WaterShed
6411 N. Ancell Ave.Boise, Idaho 83714
(208) 608-7300
bw@cityofboise.org