IFHC is proud to serve all 44 Idaho counties. To celebrate Intermountain Fair Housing Council’s 32nd Anniversary we are hosting a Fair Housing Celebration! Join us for an evening of community entertainment, food, and fair housing education event will be at JUMP on 12/17/2026 -family friendly event.

We want to invite you to come join us at JUMP for an evening to celebrate fair housing in Idaho and to honor some Fair Housing Champions. This event is all about promoting fair housing practices and creating inclusive communities for everyone. Our goal is to raise $60,000 to help keep fair housing in Idaho.

This is a family event. Dinner will be served. There will be a Silent Auction provided by business and community groups. There will also be a must be present to win raffle and a "no host" bar service for those that wish to partake.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to celebrate Fair Housing in Idaho and learn how you can make a difference in your community. See you there!