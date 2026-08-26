First Thursday at Mixed Greens
First Thursday at Mixed Greens
First Thursday at Mixed Greens is September 3rd at 5:00PM. Sip some wine with Veer Wine Project. Enjoy a selection of goods from Lavender Dawn Farms. Curbside Books will be pulling up outside Mixed Greens with Slow Pelican Art as a featured artist for the evening. Mixed Greens has been busy restocking the shelves so come see what’s new and don’t forget to say hi! Happy First Thursday to everyone!
Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mixed Greens Modern GIfts
2083441605
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Artist Group Info
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
213 N 9th StBoise, Idaho 83702
2083441605
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com