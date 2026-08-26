First Thursday at Mixed Greens is September 3rd at 5:00PM. Sip some wine with Veer Wine Project. Enjoy a selection of goods from Lavender Dawn Farms. Curbside Books will be pulling up outside Mixed Greens with Slow Pelican Art as a featured artist for the evening. Mixed Greens has been busy restocking the shelves so come see what’s new and don’t forget to say hi! Happy First Thursday to everyone!