Fundraising Concert benefiting Take Back the Night
Fundraising Concert benefiting Take Back the Night
Wednesday, November 11th, @ Treefort Music Hall, we are hosting a fundraising concert in support of Take Back the Night, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and supporting efforts to end sexual and domestic violence.
Treefort Music Hall
15.00
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
The Traveler
Treefort Music Hall
333 S. Capitol BLVDBoise, Idaho 83702
info@treefortmusichall.com