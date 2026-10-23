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Fundraising Concert benefiting Take Back the Night

Fundraising Concert benefiting Take Back the Night

Wednesday, November 11th, @ Treefort Music Hall, we are hosting a fundraising concert in support of Take Back the Night, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and supporting efforts to end sexual and domestic violence.

Treefort Music Hall
15.00
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

The Traveler
https://sites.google.com/view/travelersabode/home
Treefort Music Hall
333 S. Capitol BLVD
Boise, Idaho 83702
info@treefortmusichall.com
treefortmusichall.com