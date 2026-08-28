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Garrison Keillor

Garrison Keillor

Garrison Keillor with special guest Richard Dworsky

Garrison Keillor did “A Prairie Home Companion” for forty years, wrote fiction and comedy, and invented a town called Lake Wobegon where all the children are above average, even though he himself grew up evangelical in a small separatist flock where all the children expected the imminent end of the world. He’s busy in retirement, having written a memoir and a book of limericks and is at work on a musical and a Lake Wobegon screenplay, and he continues to do “The Writers Almanac” sent out daily to Internet subscribers (free).

“Fans laughed, applauded and sang along throughout Sunday night’s two-hour show” -Jeff Baenen, AP News

“His shows can, for a couple of hours, transform an audience of even so-called coastal elites into a small-town community with an intimacy only radio and its podcast descendants can achieve” -Chris Barton, LA Times

“[Keillor is] an expert at making you feel at home with his low-key, familiar style. Comfortable is his specialty.” -Betsie Freeman, Omaha-World Herald

The Egyptian Theatre
29.90
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main Street
Boise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net
https://egyptiantheatre.net/