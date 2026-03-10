Giveback Groove 2026

Overview

Groove with purpose. Give back with heart. Sunset yoga, incredible music, community connection, and a few surprises!

A Night of Music, Movement & Meaning

Giveback Groove brings Yoga Tree of Boise Foundation out of the studio and onto the dance floor for a night built around movement, music, creativity, and connection.

Start the evening with an all-levels sunset yoga opening ceremony (no mat or yoga clothes required), then settle in, loosen up, or head straight for the dance floor as OG Boise icons James Stevens and Brooke Would take over behind the decks.

Along the way, discover a few surprises and get to know the work behind Yoga Tree of Boise Foundation.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

● All-levels sunset yoga opening ceremony

● DJ sets by James Stevens + Brooke Would

● Community Drop Silent Auction: local finds, new experiences + a little friendly bidding

● Interactive experiences throughout the evening

● Drinks available

● Ages 18+

WHY WE GROOVE

Giveback Groove is Yoga Tree of Boise Foundation’s annual community fundraiser. Funds raised support yoga scholarships, continuing education grants for yoga instructors, community partnerships, and programs throughout the Treasure Valley.

Come for the fundraiser. Stay for the music. Discover something unexpected. Dance with your people.

Groove with purpose. Give back with heart.