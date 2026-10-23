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Growing Great Garlic

Growing Great Garlic

Thinking about planting garlic this fall? Join us this Saturday, October 24 at NEON to learn the types of garlic, soil conditions, planting times, care, fertility and proper storage of this amazing allium!

North End Organic Nursery
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

North End Organic Nursery
2083894769
info@northendnursery.com
North End Organic Nursery
North End Organic Nursery
3777 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City, Idaho 83714
2083894769
info@northendnursery.com
northendnursery.com