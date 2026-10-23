© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grown-Up Field Trip: Inside Boise’s Compost and Biosolids Systems

Grown-Up Field Trip: Inside Boise’s Compost and Biosolids Systems

Get a behind the scenes look at the city's compost facility and farm!

See how Boise turns your yard waste and food scraps into compost. Then, tour the city’s farm to see how we use biosolids to grow crops. What are biosolids? They’re a treated fertilizer made from the solids that we all send down the drains at home, including what goes down your sink and toilet. Yep, those solids! They’re turned into a safe fertilizer that the city uses to grow and sell crops to offset utility costs.

We’ll start with an overview of how the City of Boise manages biosolids and compost. Then we’ll take a driving tour of the farm and a 20 to 30-minute walking tour of the compost facility. Please wear closed-toe shoes and dress comfortably for fall weather.

This event is part of the Keep Boise Cool Food Systems Challenge. Attend any three of the events in the Food Systems Challenge to be eligible to win an 18-week subscription of fresh, local produce through Global Gardens. Learn more, see the other event options and enter to win at CityofBoise.org/KBC

The WaterShed
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of Boise Climate Action
2086087600
bpr@cityofboise.org
https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/fourthofjuly/
The WaterShed
6411 N. Ancell Ave.
Boise, Idaho 83714
(208) 608-7300
bw@cityofboise.org
boisewatershed.org