Grown-Up Field Trip: Inside Boise’s Compost and Biosolids Systems

Get a behind the scenes look at the city's compost facility and farm!

See how Boise turns your yard waste and food scraps into compost. Then, tour the city’s farm to see how we use biosolids to grow crops. What are biosolids? They’re a treated fertilizer made from the solids that we all send down the drains at home, including what goes down your sink and toilet. Yep, those solids! They’re turned into a safe fertilizer that the city uses to grow and sell crops to offset utility costs.

We’ll start with an overview of how the City of Boise manages biosolids and compost. Then we’ll take a driving tour of the farm and a 20 to 30-minute walking tour of the compost facility. Please wear closed-toe shoes and dress comfortably for fall weather.

This event is part of the Keep Boise Cool Food Systems Challenge. Attend any three of the events in the Food Systems Challenge to be eligible to win an 18-week subscription of fresh, local produce through Global Gardens. Learn more, see the other event options and enter to win at CityofBoise.org/KBC