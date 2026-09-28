Holiday Classic Volleyball & Cornhole Tournament

The 16th annual Holiday Classic is a cherished tradition for Meridian Parks and Recreation, featuring all-day volleyball and cornhole tournaments.

In partnership with Friends of Children and Families Inc. (FOCAF), we come together to support local children across the Treasure Valley by raising money to buy Christmas gifts for children in the FOCAF program, Head Start. The event features a raffle and other games for attendees to contribute to the cause.

How to Register to Play

Register your volleyball or cornhole team before the event by registering online, calling us at 208-888-3579, or emailing completed registration forms to recreation@meridiancity.org

Attend, Support and Win

Not ready to play? While you watch the tournaments, you can buy raffle tickets, spin the prize wheel, or even pick a duck from the duck pond to win amazing prizes! All proceeds go toward providing Christmas presents to local children in need.

For more information and to register your team, visit MeridianCity.org/parks/sports/holiday-classic/

