IDAHO FIREWISE GARDEN - PREPAREDNESS FAIR 2026

Wildfire Awareness Month is quickly approaching, and that means it’s the best time of year to be proactive in our landscapes and be better prepared for fire. Idaho Firewise will be hosting our annual Preparedness Fair to promote wildfire awareness on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join us for this free event to learn about fire concerns in our area and engage with our event partners. Joining us this year are Ada County Emergency Management, Youth Climate Action Council, The Resilience Institute, Boise Fire Department, American Red Cross, 811 Digline, and Idaho Power.

Enjoy an outing with friends or family and explore our demonstration garden grounds. Educational materials will be available and garden tours or advice will be provided by Idaho Firewise staff and volunteers. See you at the garden on May 16th!