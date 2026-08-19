Idaho Genealogical Society Annual Meeting & Seminar
Idaho Genealogical Society Annual Meeting & Seminar
Annual Business Meeting + three seminar presentations: Railroads and Their Role in Idaho’s Development, The Greatest Sentence Every Written: Idaho and America250, and From Anecdote to Evidence: Fact-Checking an Ancestor's Story. Continental breakfast, lunch, and snacks included. Details and preregistration form on Society website.
JUMP (Jack's Urban Meeting Place)
$75 – $95
09:00 AM - 04:45 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Genealogical Society
idahogensociety@gmail.com
JUMP (Jack's Urban Meeting Place)
1000 West Myrtle StreetBoise, Idaho 83702