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Jazz Night at Kindred Vineyards

Jazz Night at Kindred Vineyards

Join us for an evening of jazz with the Midnight Jazz Cats, great wine, and good company! Sit back, relax, and enjoy live jazz at the vineyard.
Tickets: $35 General Admission | $30 Wine Club Members
Wine and beer available for purchase. Light snacks are included with your ticket. Our kitchen will be closed for the evening. Seating is limited, so reserve your tickets here today!

Kindred Vineyards
$30-35
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Midnight Jazz Cats
myfriendblake@gmail.com
www.themidnightjazzcatsboise.com
Kindred Vineyards
14253 Frost Rd
Caldwell, Idaho