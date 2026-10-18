Jazz Night at Kindred Vineyards
Jazz Night at Kindred Vineyards
Join us for an evening of jazz with the Midnight Jazz Cats, great wine, and good company! Sit back, relax, and enjoy live jazz at the vineyard.
Tickets: $35 General Admission | $30 Wine Club Members
Wine and beer available for purchase. Light snacks are included with your ticket. Our kitchen will be closed for the evening. Seating is limited, so reserve your tickets here today!
Kindred Vineyards
$30-35
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Midnight Jazz Cats
myfriendblake@gmail.com
Kindred Vineyards
14253 Frost RdCaldwell, Idaho