Julia Butterfly Hill: A Community Experience

Join Julia Butterfly Hill in Boise for a two-part community gathering exploring connection, resilience, and healthier communities.

Internationally renowned environmental activist, author, and yogini Julia Butterfly Hill has spent decades inspiring people around the world through her extraordinary story and commitment to living with courage, intention, and purpose.

Now, she brings that perspective to Boise for two unique experiences centered on what it means to create healthier, happier, and more resilient communities.

Hosted by the Yoga Tree of Boise Foundation, this community experience reflects something we believe deeply: there are many pathways to health and connection. Yoga is one. So are meaningful conversations, environmental stewardship, creativity, service, and authentic relationships.

Whether you're passionate about conservation, public health, education, community leadership, mindfulness, or simply searching for hope and connection, you'll find yourself among people who believe positive change begins close to home.

Healthy communities are built through connection, compassion, and curiosity. This is your invitation to gather!

CHOOSE YOUR EXPERIENCE

Please note: This two-part community experience takes place at two Boise locations. See individual event details below.

THURSDAY EVENING — COMMUNITY GATHERING

An Evening of Stories, Conversation & Community

Thursday, August 27 | 6:00–8:30 PM

Venue: Parcero

3301 West Chinden Boulevard, Garden City, ID 83714

Join us for an inspiring evening of storytelling, conversation, and connection. Through poetry and personal stories, Julia will share the experiences that transformed her life and explore resilience, courage, community, and our relationship with the natural world.

• Inspiring presentation from Julia

• Fireside conversation and audience Q&A

• Book signing

Food and beverages available for purchase. The Thursday night event is 21+.

SATURDAY — COMMUNITY REFLECTION

A Shared Yoga Practice & Meditation

Saturday, August 29 | 1:00–3:00 PM

Venue: Yoga Tree of Boise Studio

1674 W. Hill Road, Suite 18, Boise, ID 83702

Continue the connection through a shared yoga practice. Join Julia and Jennifer Knight for an afternoon of yoga, mindfulness, and reflection.

• Community yoga practice

• Guided reflection

• Time for connection and conversation

Refreshments provided.

COMMUNITY EXPERIENCE PASS

Attend either event individually or experience both. Begin Thursday with stories and conversation, then return Saturday to explore those ideas through shared practice and reflection.

Proceeds support the Yoga Tree of Boise Foundation and our work to expand access to yoga and wellness throughout the Treasure Valley.