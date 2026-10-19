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Kegs 4 Kause supporting National Adoption Month

Kegs 4 Kause supporting National Adoption Month

Event Title: Kegs 4 Kause Supporting Gift of Adoption Idaho
Date & Time: Monday, November 2, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Location: Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise, ID 83702
Admission: Free Entry
Description:
Drink beer for a great cause! Join us at Payette Brewing Company for Kegs 4 Kause, benefiting the Gift of Adoption Idaho Chapter during National Adoption Month.

From 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 50% of proceeds from every pint sold will go directly toward funding adoption grants for Idaho children in need, helping connect them with loving, permanent families. Gather your friends, enjoy great local craft beer, and make a meaningful impact right here in our community.

Learn more about the mission of Gift of Adoption Idaho or make a donation at giftofadoption.org/idaho.

Payette Brewing Company
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Gift of Adoption
https://giftofadoption.org/idaho/
Payette Brewing Company
733 South Pioneer Street
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 344-0011
https://www.payettebrewing.com/tap-room