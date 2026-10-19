Kegs 4 Kause supporting National Adoption Month

Event Title: Kegs 4 Kause Supporting Gift of Adoption Idaho

Date & Time: Monday, November 2, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise, ID 83702

Admission: Free Entry

Description:

Drink beer for a great cause! Join us at Payette Brewing Company for Kegs 4 Kause, benefiting the Gift of Adoption Idaho Chapter during National Adoption Month.

From 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 50% of proceeds from every pint sold will go directly toward funding adoption grants for Idaho children in need, helping connect them with loving, permanent families. Gather your friends, enjoy great local craft beer, and make a meaningful impact right here in our community.

Learn more about the mission of Gift of Adoption Idaho or make a donation at giftofadoption.org/idaho.