Ladies AllRide MTB Camp

Ladies AllRide will be at Brundage’s Bike Park to host a women-oriented downhill camp designed to build confidence and skills in a supportive, fun environment.

This is an all-mountain–focused camp taught primarily in the bike park, using chairlifts to access the trails. Some groups may cover climbing techniques, and there are nearby cross-country trails available to practice technical climbing features. However, all groups will ultimately use the chairlift to focus on developing downhill bike handling skills!

