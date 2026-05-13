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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Ladies AllRide MTB Camp

Ladies AllRide MTB Camp

Ladies AllRide will be at Brundage’s Bike Park to host a women-oriented downhill camp designed to build confidence and skills in a supportive, fun environment.

This is an all-mountain–focused camp taught primarily in the bike park, using chairlifts to access the trails. Some groups may cover climbing techniques, and there are nearby cross-country trails available to practice technical climbing features. However, all groups will ultimately use the chairlift to focus on developing downhill bike handling skills!

Brundage Mountain Resort
595
08:30 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ladies AllRide
https://ladiesallride.com/brundage-idaho-signature
Brundage Mountain Resort
3890 Goose Lake Rd,
McCall, Idaho 83638
https://brundage.com/event/ladies-allride-mtb-camp/