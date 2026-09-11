Ladies Day Out

Join Wish Granters for a special day as we “Fall into Fabulous” by sipping, snacking, chatting, and shopping as you support a wonderful cause! The event will be held on October 18th from 2-5pm at The White Barn at Happy Valley. Registration includes appetizers, a fashion show, and a guest speaker! There will be a wonderful silent auction as well. There will be limited capacity, so get your tickets today! The money raised will go towards our wish granting program for terminally ill adults in Idaho.