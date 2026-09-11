Ladies Day Out
Ladies Day Out
Join Wish Granters for a special day as we “Fall into Fabulous” by sipping, snacking, chatting, and shopping as you support a wonderful cause! The event will be held on October 18th from 2-5pm at The White Barn at Happy Valley. Registration includes appetizers, a fashion show, and a guest speaker! There will be a wonderful silent auction as well. There will be limited capacity, so get your tickets today! The money raised will go towards our wish granting program for terminally ill adults in Idaho.
The White Barn at Happy Valley
$45
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wish Granters
208-377-9029
info@wishgranters.org
The White Barn at Happy Valley
411 S Happy Valley RdNampa, Idaho 83687
(208) 901-7794